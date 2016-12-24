Mobile
RTA approves Hatta Gate project

Hatta Gate Project’s unique design reflects the identity of Hatta and its nature in a modern and innovative setting

Image Credit: WAM
The Hatta Gate is set to add a touch of beauty to the entrance of the area, which boasts rich tourist, historical and natural attractions.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)’s Board of Executive Directors has approved the awarding of the Hatta Gate construction contract.

The project, which was approved during a meeting chaired by Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the board of executive directors of RTA, is a part of the Hatta Development Master Plan announced by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The gate is set to add a touch of beauty to the entrance of the area, which boasts rich tourist, historical and natural attractions. Construction will start in February 2017 and the project is set for completion within six months.

The RTA is a key player in the Hatta Development Master Plan being implemented at a cost of Dh1.3 billion. The plan is aimed at enhancing the area socially and economically by raising its profile as an attractive destination for environment-friendly tourism.

“Hatta Gate Project boasts a unique design that reflects the identity of Hatta and its nature in a modern and innovative setting. The design of the Gate replicates the gorgeous and exciting topography of the area dotted with mountains and cliffs in a creative style with successive columns of different configurations depicting the unique nature of the area. The vertical high shape symbolises the towering mountains of Hatta, creating unforgettable memories for visitors,” Al Tayer said in reference to this development.

“The RTA intends to implement a number of projects in Hatta. In coordination with the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, the RTA is currently building a key road linking Dubai with Hatta via Lehbab at an estimated cost of around Dh54 million.

“In a couple of years, the RTA will design and construct roads in the Makan residential area and Crushers area in Hatta at an estimated cost of Dh15 illion. The RTA will continue upgrading road infrastructure and services in the area as part of Hatta’s future development plans,” Al Tayer added.

He reiterated the RTA’s keenness to upgrade the road network to keep pace with the demographic and urban growth, expand road capacity to accommodate the increasing number of vehicles, and ease the traffic movement in Hatta as part of the implementation of the master plan sanctioned by Shaikh Mohammad.

Over the past few years, the RTA has executed a number of road projects in Hatta stretching about 150km linking Hatta with neighbouring areas. It also rehabilitated Jima Dam, and this year, it undertook the maintenance of Jima–Al Fai Road, while also completing 50 per cent of roads linking farms to facilitate the movement of people.

With regard to the transportation sector, the RTA has built the Hatta-Dubai bus station and runs the service that about 250,000 passengers use a year. A taxi services office has been opened in the area, and preparations are currently in progress to provide taxis to transfer non-urgent cases from Hatta Hospital to Dubai hospitals.

