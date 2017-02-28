Registration opens for public diplomacy forum

Dubai: The Public Diplomacy and Government Communication Forum (PDGCF) being organised by the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) has opened for online registration.

The newly announced Forum is an initiative that aims to explore how governments can optimise their communication strategies through a discussion of global best practices and success stories from both the region and the rest of the world. The event will be held on March 12 in Dubai.

Individuals can register online for the Public Diplomacy and Government Communication Forum by visiting the link: http://pdgc.mediaoffice.ae

Noora Al Mansouri, Manager — Strategic Communications at the Government of Dubai Media Office said: “The Public Diplomacy and Government Communication Forum is one of several key events organised by GDMO across the year to support the evolution of the media and communication sectors. This Forum is focused on providing a platform to discuss the most important trends, issues and challenges in public diplomacy and government communication, which are critical disciplines that contribute to the effectiveness of government.”

The first edition of the Forum will bring together experts and professionals in government communication, as well as seasoned communication consultants from the region and across the world. The forum will provide a platform for a rich and varied discussion through workshops and interactive sessions.

GDMO advises interested individuals to register immediately in order to ensure they are able to secure seats in view of the high demand for participation at the event.