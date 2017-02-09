Red Crescent to restore 20 hospitals in Yemen

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Red Crescent to restore 20 hospitals in Yemen

Red Crescent will also introduce a vaccination programme for 643,000 women and children

Gulf News
 

Aden: A delegation from the Emirates Red Crescent Society (ERC) held a meeting in Aden on Wednesday with Dr Nasir Baoum, Yemen’s Minister of Public Health and Population, and Dr Nevio Zagaria, Acting WHO Representative in Yemen, to discuss the restoration of 20 hospitals and the launch of vaccination programmes in the country.

The ERC signed a cooperation agreement with the World Health Organisation in October 2016 for the restoration of 20 hospitals in 11 provinces, and introducing a programme which aims to vaccinate 643,000 women and children against measles and polio.

Baoum said the meeting involved discussions on the progress made in phase one of the project, adding that the city of Aden is experiencing a period of stability which has encouraged intensifying development efforts in the health sector. The minister expressed his thanks and appreciation to the ERC for its efforts in tackling the country’s health crisis.

More from Government

tags from this story

Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

Yemen
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

UN-backed green economy platform in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE