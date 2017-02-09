Red Crescent to restore 20 hospitals in Yemen
Aden: A delegation from the Emirates Red Crescent Society (ERC) held a meeting in Aden on Wednesday with Dr Nasir Baoum, Yemen’s Minister of Public Health and Population, and Dr Nevio Zagaria, Acting WHO Representative in Yemen, to discuss the restoration of 20 hospitals and the launch of vaccination programmes in the country.
The ERC signed a cooperation agreement with the World Health Organisation in October 2016 for the restoration of 20 hospitals in 11 provinces, and introducing a programme which aims to vaccinate 643,000 women and children against measles and polio.
Baoum said the meeting involved discussions on the progress made in phase one of the project, adding that the city of Aden is experiencing a period of stability which has encouraged intensifying development efforts in the health sector. The minister expressed his thanks and appreciation to the ERC for its efforts in tackling the country’s health crisis.