Red Crescent supplies chairs, projectors to Aden university
Aden: As part of the UAE’s efforts to support the education sector in Yemen, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) on Monday launched the first phase of its University Renovation Project in the southern port city of Aden.
The ERC supplied the Science College in the University of Aden with 200 chairs, two data projectors, two computers and four air-conditioning units to help Yemeni students overcome difficulties and build their academic future.