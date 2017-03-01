President appoints judges
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Wednesday issued Federal Decree No. 182 of 2016 appointing judges at the Federal Court of First Instance.
The judges were sworn in before Sultan Saeed Al Badhi, Minister of Justice. The new judges sworn in were Abu Al Nasr Al Bar’i Abu Al Nasr Amer, Osama Mohammad Mohammad Kishk, and Ahmad Abdul Mo’ez Ahmad Ebrahim.
Counsellor Majid Saeed Obaid Bin Butti Al Muhairi was sworn in as a judge at Ajman’s Court of First Instance after his tenure at the Federal Prosecution came to an end.