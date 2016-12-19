Mobile
Only pay directly to Dewa, says provider

Cash should only be paid at certified Dewa offices, not to anyone claiming to be a technician

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) issued a call on Monday to the public asking for help to report any person requesting money for services.

The electricity provider noted that all Dewa financial transactions involving customers are only done through collection points at Dewa offices and any other form of cash dealing is illegal.

“While Dewa emphasises its compliance with court rulings, it urges all its customers and the public to follow the legal process and report any person or employee asking for money in exchange for providing services illegally,” said Dewa in a statement.

“Dewa operates with the utmost transparency and clarity in all its procedures and processes. There are no financial dealings between technicians and customers, as all fees and bills are paid using electronic and smart services, or through the collection points at Dewa’s offices,” the provider said.

Dewa also requests that the media contact it before publishing any cases related to it, especially in cases where no final rulings have been issued.

“Dewa emphasises that it has strict internal regulations and procedures that govern the relationship between staff and customers, and that Dewa takes action against anyone who affects the rights of its customers,” the authority said.

