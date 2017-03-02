Mobile
Online shoppers urged to exercise caution

Ministry of Economy sounds warning during GCC Consumer Protection Day

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Consumers were cautioned against falling victim to online shopping fraud as the Ministry of Economy marked the 12th GCC Consumer Protection Day on Thursday.

In Dubai alone, the Department of Economic Development (DED) has received 1,230 complaints from consumers via websites and social media platforms, Ahmad Mohammad Al Awadi, Director of the DED’s Consumer Protection Department, said at a conference held on the occasion on Thursday.

He said the DED cooperated with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and other entities concerned on the closure of several social media accounts that promoted fake products violating trademark and consumer rights.

The comments come on the heels of a DED announcement in February that its Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection sector received 27,027 consumer complaints in 2016 — a 23 per cent increase on 2015 figures.

Thursday’s event reiterated previous advisories for consumers to remain vigilant, especially when shopping online. The theme of this year’s annual event was ‘Towards Consumer-Safe Online Shopping’.

Speaking to Gulf News on the sidelines of the event, Khalid Al Hosni, chairman of the Emirates Society for Consumer Protection (ESCP), said UAE consumers are still largely unaware of the risks of online shopping.

“When you buy or sell online, you’re not dealing with someone face to face. If there’s a problem, the person [buyer or seller] or company might not be in the UAE, so it’ll be difficult to solve the problem. Our lives are more and more digital nowadays, especially through the mobile phone,” Al Hosni said.

He added that it was essential for consumers to familiarise themselves with the UAE consumer protection rules and online security. The ESCP typically assists consumers facing issues regarding price discrepancies between identical products across different stores and conflicts with car repair shops, Al Hosni said.

Thursday’s ceremony began with a speech by Mohammad Ahmad Bin Abdul Aziz Al Shehi, the ministry’s undersecretary for economic affairs, delivered on his behalf by Dr Hashim Al Nuaimi, director of the ministry’s Consumer Protection Department.

Price discounts

Al Shehi discussed some of the decisions made during 2016 that have had a positive impact on consumers, most notably changing the minimum complementary car maintenance mileage from 5,000 to 10,000 kilometres; and preventing the imposition of additional fees when using credit cards in trade and government services, among others. He added that the ministry is set to launch a new system for receiving consumer complaints, but gave no further details.

As part of the 12th GCC Consumer Protection Day celebrations, the undersecretary also announced the launch of a price reduction campaign that will run throughout the month of March in cooperation with the Consumer Cooperative Union and cooperative societies. He said the price discounts will reach up to 50 per cent and cover 4,500 commodities in various UAE markets.

