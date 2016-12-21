Nuclear and insurance authorities sign pact
Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Insurance Authority.
The MoU promotes the exchange of information between the two entities and cooperation in the assessment and evaluation of insurance policies and sources of insurance envisaged under Federal Law by Decree No 04 of 2012 concerning Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage, otherwise known as the Nuclear Liability Law. Such insurance policies are required from an operator of a nuclear installation to cover its liability for nuclear damage as required by the Nuclear Liability Law.