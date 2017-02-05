New entry visa scheme launched

Shaikh Saif launching the advanced entry visa scheme

Abu Dhabi: Lieutenant General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, on Sunday launched the advanced entry visa scheme for highly talented professionals in tourism, economic, medical and educational sectors as well as inspirational entrepreneurs.

The newly introduced visa system was launched under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi

The new system will boost the UAE’s efforts to maintain its regional leadership and stature in the global competitiveness in tourism, economic and educational spheres. It clearly exemplifies the country’s approach to enhance tolerance and promote the culture of giving and openness to all countries and peoples in the world. This will cement UAE’s status as a beacon for the well-being of world peoples to live in peace and harmony in the country.

Companies and firms benefiting from the new visa scheme will be classified through a smart system into platinum, green, yellow, and red categories and will be ranked from A+ to H. The firms will be classified according to their sectors.

Applying for visas by benefiting companies will go through three various phases. The first phase includes submitting a request for the issuance of establishment card online. The online application should contain all required official documents and prescribed fees and must be stamped and signed by the authorised person. After this step, an advance information form should be filled out.

The second phase will see the submitted application being audited and evaluated to ensure that all documents are included. In the third phase, a report about the status of the firm must be prepared and referred to the executive committee to classify the firm via the smart system.

The system will achieve several benefits, including

• Unifying labour standards and procedures on the federal level

• Reducing the number of violators

• Boosting the national economy

• Increasing the number entry permits

• Facilitating work procedures for all categories benefiting from the new visa scheme

• Setting a clear and unified system for the evaluation and determining the number of sponsored persons

• Setting regulation and continuous updating of data

Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaiaili, Assistant Undersecretary at the Ministry of Interior for Naturalisation, Residency and Ports Affairs, said the new visa scheme will give a significant boost to tourism, health and educational sectors and strengthen the UAE’s competitive excellence, making the it one of the top safe and secure countries in the world.

The system offers service providers an easy mechanism to clearly and accurately classify firms and companies to obtain the largest possible number of entry visas, he added.

Al Khaiaili noted that the system would help stimulate economic and business activities in the country and improve the efficiency and quality of their services, especially as tourism, health and educational sectors have been linked to the new entry visa scheme.

Brigadier Aziz Hamoud Al Ameri, director general of ports and airports at the Ministry of the Interior, said the new system includes issuing special visas for brilliant minds and inspirational entrepreneurs for the first time in the region, which reflects the leadership’s keenness on firmly establishing the UAE as a role model of modernity.