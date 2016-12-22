Mobile
Municipality dispels yet another food rumour in Dubai

This time, social media users claim that cardamom is made from poisonous plants

Image Credit: Supplied
 

Dubai: Another food rumour has surfaced in Dubai yet again, leading Dubai Municipality to deny that Cardamom contains any harmful ingredients.

The municipality on Thursday issued a statement in response to misleading information that has been circulating on social media, which claimed that Cardamom spice comes from poisonous plants and is unfit for human consumption.

In the statement, Eman Al Bastaki, director of food safety department at Dubai Municipality, said: “This rumour is absolutely false, especially that many people have consumed this product for centuries and there has never been any reports about the dangers of Cardamom.”

She also stressed Dubai Municipality’s stance against food rumours that repeatedly surface online, and called on the public not to be deceived by such misleading information.

Al Bastaki also added that inspectors regularly carry out food inspections and take a sample of random products to the municipality’s central laboratory, which then carries out tests to ensure its quality and safety in the local market.

“The bottom line is that we want everyone to be accurate when sending out any information pertaining to food. So it is best to send any questions about the management of food safety to the municipality,” she said.

Residents can contact Dubai Municipality’s call centre on 800 900 or through WhatsApp on +971 50 1077799.

Benefits of cardamom

Cardamom is used for digestion problems including heartburn, intestinal spasms, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), intestinal gas, constipation, liver and gallbladder complaints, and loss of appetite.

It is also used for common cold, cough, bronchitis, sore mouth and throat, and tendency toward infection. Some people use cardamom as a stimulant and for urinary problems.

Cardamom contains chemicals that appear to treat stomach and intestinal spasms and gas, and increase the movement of food through the intestine.

Source: WebMD

Dubai
