Motivational imbalance could lead to extremism

Dubai: A quest for significance and respect could play a role in creating an extremist when coupled with other factors such as unbalanced motivation, said a speaker during the session ‘Inside the most dangerous minds,’ at the World Government Summit on Sunday.

Talking about the psychology behind radicalisation, Dr Arie Kurglanski, professor of psychology at University of Maryland explained that while labelled ‘crazy,’ research has found that extremists who have attempted or taken part in terrorist acts do not suffer from a major psychological condition such as schizophrenia or depression.

“They are not considered normal either. However, the state of temporary craziness is a case where given motivation overrides everything else, and anything performed during this time is permissible to the person as all their values are pushed aside,” he said.

Dr Kurglanski explained that humans have five basic needs: love, respect, achievement, safety and survival. “When one need constraints the other, it causes motivational balance. However, when one need is dominant, all other needs are ignored leading to an imbalance, and a person is given the label extremist,” he said.

Individuals, who are considered ‘extreme,’ could be doers of good such as Mother Teresa, or bad such as suicide bombers or terrorists, he added.

Dr Kurglanski referred to a “three N model of radicalisation,” as a formula that can create radicalisation when joined with unbalanced motivation.

The three factors are the quest for significance, the belief in a narrative that suggests the only way to attain significance is through violence, and validation by significant others.

“The three factors form a toxic mixture that causes radicalisation,” said Dr Kurglanski.

The industry of radicalisation

With the making of violent extremists on the top of every government agenda, another speaker, Abdula Bajad Al Otaibi, Saudi writer and political analyst, referred to radicalisation as an “industry” that is based on ideologies.

“Radicals have no religion, and that is seen in the history of the world, as many cultures and nationalities have experienced beheadings and killings, all based on identity,” he said.

Al Otaibi pointed out the industry of radicalisation is fed by teaching people anger and frustration, while spreading false images of Islam.

He referred to “political Islam,” as a radical form of religion created by different groups to promote their own beliefs. He also referred to “provocative Islam,” as another incorrect form of religion created through feelings of pain, and humiliation to encourage people to “complete a duty by facing up to the cause of suffering.”

Describing radicalisation as an emotional state of mind, Al Otaibi called on governments to create a comprehensive strategy to develop political speeches, change the nature of religious speeches, and to cut funding.

Elaborating on the origin of radicalisation, Ibrahim Al Buleihi, Saudi writer and thinker pointed out that studies have shown the mind is not born with the ability to differentiate between right and wrong, but is controlled by the information it receives first.

Inherited culture

“The mind is designed in a way to be ignorant — humans are born with empty spaces that are programmed according to the environment they live in, which follows specific sets of values and beliefs,” he said.

Al Buleihi explained the human mind is controlled by an inherited culture and mentality that often dominates technology and scientific advancement. He gave the example of a surgeon who is practicing advanced medicine in his field through the latest technologies, but continues to have the same or a similar mentality to his parents or even grandparents in his own personal life.

“Education alone isn’t the answer, because those who are being radicalised are being educated and taught certain ideas that initially agree with their inherited mentality,” said Al Buleihi.

He highlighted that education can’t eliminate violence and extremism, unless it is carried out through a mass message or movement in a society that progresses civilisation. Al Buleihi referred to western civilisations that were developed by breaking stereotypes through mass movements by inspirational leaders such as Martin Luther King.

“Humans are ideological beings and cannot come out of an ideology unless they are trained to have political minds. Such a mentality would transform the mind from a space that captures information to one that can analyse and access information,” he added.