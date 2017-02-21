Mobile
Mohammad: UAE-Saudi council retreat to turn pacts into projects

Council aims to bolster deep historical relations between the two countries

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: A high-profile meeting aimed at integrating economic and political capabilities of the UAE and Saudi Arabia was held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. It was attended by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The meeting, called ‘the Retreat of Resolve’, brought together some 150 ministers and senior officials from the two countries. A second meeting is being planned in Saudi Arabia soon, according to WAM news agency.

The retreat, an initiative of the Saudi-UAE Coordination Council, was set up following the directives of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia.

The council aims to bolster the deep historical relations between the two countries, and create a road map to take the cooperation between the two sides to higher levels, Shaikh Mohammad said.

“The retreat aims to turn agreements and understandings into actual projects for the benefit of the people of both countries, and take bilateral relations to greater heights,” he added in comments at the end of the meeting.

The Saudi-UAE Coordination Council is co-chaired by Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, Saudi Deputy Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

“As the retreat is co-chaired by Shaikh Mansour and Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, we trust our young leaders to realise more achievements,” said Shaikh Mohammad.

“Through our integration, collaboration and unity, we consolidate our achievements, strengthen our economies and build a better future for our peoples. I am optimistic about young leaders who spearhead the march of integration of both nations,” Shaikh Mohammad added.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia’s total GDPs are valued at $1 trillion, and their exports of $713 billion make them the fourth largest globally. The two countries are ranked as the largest economies in the Middle East and both countries play a key role in shaping regional politics. They are both members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The UAE also plays a leading role in the Saudi-led Arab Coalition which has been waging the ‘Restore Hope’ campaign to restore the legitimate government in Yemen.

In remarks at the meeting, Shaikh Mansour said: “Saudi-Emirati relations are strong and the leaderships in both countries seek to take them into a new phase of integration to become a model for how GCC relations should be.”

He added that Shaikh Mohammad and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have already issued instructions to the UAE team to accelerate cooperation with Saudi Arabia in all levels.

“The UAE and Saudi Arabia have the largest economies in the Arab region, and we have the most sophisticated armed forces. We constitute a cohesive social fabric, and have leaders who aspire for more cooperation towards total integration,”

The Abu Dhabi session discussed 10 themes for integration. All projects and initiatives falling under those themes will be announced during the upcoming retreat in Riyadh.

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGNMansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

