Mohammad to talk about his outlook for Arab future

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, will speak about his leadership and his philosophy about the revival of the Arab world’s development during World Government Summit on February 12.

He will hold a question-and-answer session on the first day of the fifth edition of the summit.

“Next week I will lead a Q&A session at the World Government Summit about reviving the Arab World’s development process and our region,” Shaikh Mohammad tweeted.

Shaikh Mohammad invited people from across the Middle East to contribute questions, ideas or insights on #ArabFuture to be discussed in the session

During an open dialogue session, titled “Arab Future,” Shaikh Mohammad will advise on how the region can revive its development and rise again as well as answer questions sent by the public.

Shaikh Mohammad expressed his belief in the importance for the Arab world to revive its civilisation and cultural progress. “What does the #ArabFuture look like? Is there hope for development in the Arab World? Are we able to shape a new future for our region?

“My personal experience in Dubai and the UAE leads me to believe in the potential of this region and its people, Shaikh Mohammad tweeted.

The dialogue will focus mainly on the Arab region and major challenges facing it on all levels, during which Shaikh Mohammad will offer his outlook on how the Arab people can regain hope in the future of their region.