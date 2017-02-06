Mohammad to talk about his outlook for Arab future

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mohammad to talk about his outlook for Arab future

Question and answer session by Shaikh Mohammad during World Government Summit

Gulf News
 

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, will speak about his leadership and his philosophy about the revival of the Arab world’s development during World Government Summit on February 12.

He will hold a question-and-answer session on the first day of the fifth edition of the summit.

“Next week I will lead a Q&A session at the World Government Summit about reviving the Arab World’s development process and our region,” Shaikh Mohammad tweeted.

Shaikh Mohammad invited people from across the Middle East to contribute questions, ideas or insights on #ArabFuture to be discussed in the session

During an open dialogue session, titled “Arab Future,” Shaikh Mohammad will advise on how the region can revive its development and rise again as well as answer questions sent by the public.

Shaikh Mohammad expressed his belief in the importance for the Arab world to revive its civilisation and cultural progress. “What does the #ArabFuture look like? Is there hope for development in the Arab World? Are we able to shape a new future for our region?

“My personal experience in Dubai and the UAE leads me to believe in the potential of this region and its people, Shaikh Mohammad tweeted.

The dialogue will focus mainly on the Arab region and major challenges facing it on all levels, during which Shaikh Mohammad will offer his outlook on how the Arab people can regain hope in the future of their region.

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

Mohammad Bin Zayed talks tech with IBM chief
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared