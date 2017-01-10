Mohammad to attend excellence award ceremony
Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will attend on Wednesday the ceremony to honour winners of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Government Excellence Award (MBRGEA) and the Prime Minister’s Medals.
The ceremony will be held at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi. The award aims to boost the role of federal government institutions in serving all segments of society and to raise awareness on principles of excellence and their importance in a modern government.
The award consists of five categories and 22 awards that take into consideration the diverse nature of the federal government’s work. Of the awards, 12 will be awarded to individuals and 10 to institutions. It meets the goals of the Shaikh Khalifa Government Excellence Programme in achieving leadership in all fields.
More than 38 bodies are competing in the fourth edition of MBRGEA — 14 ministries and 24 government bodies. Nominees for the Prime Minister’s Medals stood at 386 — 172 males and 214 females.