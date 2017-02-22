Mohammad Space Centre tasked with Mars 2117 project

Dubai: The Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) was on Wednesday directed to lead the Mars 2117 project and prepare a 100-year plan for its implementation.

The directive was by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

As per Shaikh Mohammad’s orders, the centre’s plan will focus on preparing specialised national cadres and developing their capabilities in the field of space science, research, artificial intelligence, robotics and advanced space technologies.

The centre will also put in place a detailed plan for the next five years that will deal with all technological, logistical and technical aspects of the project. This five-year plan will be carried out alongside a media plan that keeps pace with the project’s implementation programme. The media plan will provide coverage at the local, regional and international levels, taking into consideration how well the project was received when it was announced during the World Government Summit 2017.

Shaikh Mohammad also instructed MBRSC to introduce a scientific, research and behavioural programme to instill a passion for knowledge in the new generation of students in Emirati schools and universities, in addition to focusing on research programmes that will positively affect high-priority technology sectors, which in turn can benefit the UAE’s march of development.

Shaikh Mohammad emphasised the importance of inspiring new generations in order to take out ambitions into new heights, expand their knowledge and motivating their scientific curiosity, which will serve the UAE’s future and plans and will leave an imprint on human knowledge.

Shaikh Mohammad pointed out that sky and space are the limits we are setting for aspirations of new generations.

The Mars 2117 Project includes putting in place a programme to prepare specialised Emiratis in the field of Mars and space exploration. The project aims to build the first city on Mars in 100 years, which will be achieved through various scientific alliances. The project will be associated with research themes involved in the exploration of faster transportation systems to Mars, as well as building houses and producing energy and food. It will also try to find faster transportation methods for travelling to and from Mars.