Mohammad sets up Judicial Institute board
Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, issued on Monday a decree setting up the board for Dubai Judicial Institute.
The board will be chaired Essam Eisa Al Humaidan. Other members include Tarish Eid Al Mansouri, Ahmad Mohammad Bin Humaidan, Luay Mohammad Bel Houl, Jamal Hussain Al Samiti, Ahmad Eid Al Mansouri and Abdul Men’em Salem Bin Suwaidan. The board will have a renewable tenure of three years.