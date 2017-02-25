Mobile
Mohammad restructures DHCA board

Princes Haya to head DHCA board of directors

Gulf News
 

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued Decision No. (2) of 2017 restructuring the Board of Directors of Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA), under the Chairmanship of Princess Haya Bint Al Hussain.

The other members are Dr Raja Eisa Saleh Al Gurg, Vice-Chairman of the Board; Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammad Al Owais; Dr Sehamuddin Galadari; Dr Ayub Abdullah Badri; Dr Shawqi Mir Hashim Khoury; Dr Ameenah Abdul Wahid Al Rostamani and Dr Younus Mohammad Ameen Kazim.

The Board will serve for a renewable term of three years. The decision is effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

