Mohammad receives Pakistani Chief of Army Staff

Mohammad Bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations with Bajwa

Image Credit: WAM
His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan received on Sunday General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
Gulf News
 

ABU DHABI: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Sunday General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff of the Pakistan Army, at Al Shati Palace, to discuss ways of enhancing joint coordination and cooperation between both countries in defence and military fields for the best interests of the two friendly nations.

Shaikh Mohammad and General Bajwa exchanged views on a wide range of latest regional and global developments of mutual concern.

Mohammad Mubarak Al Mazroui, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, and Lt General Hamad Mohammad Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, attended the meeting.

