Mohammad receives credentials of new ambassadors
Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday received the credentials of the new ambassadors of India and Singapore.
Shaikh Mohammad received the credentials of Navdeep Singh Suri, India’s Ambassador, and Samuel Tan, Singapore’s Ambassador.
Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, and Lieutenant-General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, were present.
Shaikh Mohammad welcomed the new ambassadors and wished them success in their duties. He urged them to work hard in cooperation with the relevant authorities, particularly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to boost the levels of bilateral relations and cooperation with their respective countries in various fields, which will benefit the people of the UAE, and the peoples of India and Singapore.
Shaikh Mohammad reaffirmed that the UAE leadership, government and people extend giving, love and peace to all countries and peoples around the world, establishing balanced relations with them, particularly in the field of economy, investment, tourism and culture. He said this helps achieve happiness for humanity and economic and social prosperity on the international level.
Present were Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister for Cabinet Affairs and the Future; Reem Ebrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation; and other senior officials.