Mohammad receives credentials of new ambassadors

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mohammad receives credentials of new ambassadors

Mohammad Bin Rashid receives credentials of Ambassadors of India and Singapore

Image Credit: WAM
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum during a meeting with Navdeep Singh Suri and Samuel Tan after receiving their credentials yesterday. Shaikh Hamdan, Lt-Gen Shaikh Saif and Reem Ebrahim Al Hashemi were present.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday received the credentials of the new ambassadors of India and Singapore.

Shaikh Mohammad received the credentials of Navdeep Singh Suri, India’s Ambassador, and Samuel Tan, Singapore’s Ambassador.

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, and Lieutenant-General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, were present.

Shaikh Mohammad welcomed the new ambassadors and wished them success in their duties. He urged them to work hard in cooperation with the relevant authorities, particularly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to boost the levels of bilateral relations and cooperation with their respective countries in various fields, which will benefit the people of the UAE, and the peoples of India and Singapore.

Shaikh Mohammad reaffirmed that the UAE leadership, government and people extend giving, love and peace to all countries and peoples around the world, establishing balanced relations with them, particularly in the field of economy, investment, tourism and culture. He said this helps achieve happiness for humanity and economic and social prosperity on the international level.

Present were Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister for Cabinet Affairs and the Future; Reem Ebrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation; and other senior officials.

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGNAbdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year