Mohammad receives Bhutan’s PM
Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received on Monday Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay at Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel. Tobgay is participating in the World Government Summit.
Shaikh Mohammad and Tobgay discussed ways to boost ties between UAE and Bhutan in various fields.
They also witnessed the signing of two memoranda of understanding between the two countries. The first MoU on government development and exchange of expertise between the two countries, was signed by Mohammad Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Future and Kin Zang Wang De, secretary-general of Bhutan Cabinet. The second MoU on air transportation services was signed by Sultan Saeed Al Mansouri, UAE Minister of Economy, and Wing Chat Bingor, Bhutan Minister of Information and Transport.