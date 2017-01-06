Mohammad one of the most influential leaders on social media
Dubai: The followers of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on various social media platforms now exceed 15 million.
Shaikh Mohammad’s followers on Twitter reached 7.2 million, and it hit 3.3 million on Facebook, 2.1 million on Instagram and 950,000 on Google Plus.
Meanwhile, his followers on LinkedIn have doubled in 2016, reaching 1 million. Shaikh Mohammad is also deemed one of the five most influential global political leaders in terms of the number of followers on LinkedIn, the business social media platform that has about 400 million users.
During 2016, Shaikh Mohammad published five articles, which have been viewed more than 1.5 million times, the last of which was entitled ‘Why The Year of Giving?’, which he wrote on the occasion of launching the motto of the year.
He also posted ‘A Message of Tolerance’ on the International Day of Tolerance, which falls on November 16, and it received unprecedented response.
The third article was headlined, ‘Why Ministers for Happiness and Tolerance?’, and it was published after the Cabinet reshuffle and important changes to the UAE government were introduced — it got more than half-a-million views.
Also published by Shaikh Mohammad were posts with the headlines ‘The Dubai Creek Comes Full Circle’ and ‘A Decade of Achievements and Five Years of Challenge Ahead’.