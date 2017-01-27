Mobile
Mohammad offers condolences to RTA Dubai chief on son's death

Image Credit: WAM
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid offered condolence on the death of Fahd Mattar Mohammad Al Tayer. Accompanied by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of Dubai’s Protocol and Hospitality Department, Shaikh Mohammad visited the mourning Majlis being held in Umm Suqeim, Dubai.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, yesterday offered condolence on the death of Fahd Mattar Mohammad Al Tayer.

Accompanied by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, Shaikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of Dubai’s Protocol and Hospitality Department, Shaikh Mohammad visited the mourning Majlis being held in Umm Suqeim, Dubai, where he expressed his heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s father, Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and to the deceased’s uncle, Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, other Al Tayer family members and relatives.

Shaikh Mohammad prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the deceased’s soul in eternal peace and to grant his family patience and solace.

