Mohammad offers condolences

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers condolences on the death of Khalaf Al Ketbi

Gulf News
 

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has offered his condolences on the death of Khalaf Mattar Bin Olwan Al Ketbi.

While visiting the mourning majlis in Al Khawaneej area, Dubai, Shaikh Mohammad expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant solace and patience to the bereaved family.

Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, director-general of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, accompanied Shaikh Mohammad during the visit.

