Mohammad, Korean acting president discuss nuclear plant work
Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Tuesday received a telephone call from Hwang Kyo-ahn, acting president of South Korea and prime minister.
They discussed relations between the UAE and South Korea, and ways to bolster them for the mutual benefit of both peoples.
The phone call also touched on the construction efforts for the peaceful Barakah nuclear power plant project and its rate of completion. They also discussed regional developments and issues of mutual concern.