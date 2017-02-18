Mobile
Mohammad holds talks with Sudanese president

Mohammad, Al Bashir discuss bilateral and regional cooperation

Image Credit: Rashed Al Mansoori / Crown Princ
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - February 18, 2017: HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces (R), and HE Omar Al Bashir President of Sudan (L), stand for the UAE national anthem during a reception at the Presidential Airport.( Rashed Al Mansoori / Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi )---
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, held official talks with Sudanese President Omar Hassan Al Bashir who arrived in the country on Saturday.

Both leaders discussed fraternal relations and ways to boost them as well as other international and regional issues.

Shaikh Mohammad welcomed Al Bashir and the accompanying delegation, expressing his delight at the development of fraternal relations that bind both countries in the light of the keenness of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on supporting such relations to serve the common interests of both peoples.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the ongoing cooperation across various political, economic, development and cultural fields and explored possible avenues to take such cooperation into greater heights.

Shaikh Mohammad emphasised the depth and strength of the fraternal relations with Sudan, which are centred on the bedrock of historical grounds, common interests and economic and developmental partnerships that do serve the comprehensive development in both countries.

They discussed cooperation on a number of issues that concern the Arab region and ways to defend Arab interests against regional intervention.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi praised the active role being played by Sudan in supporting the Arab coalition’s Operation Restoring Hope in Yemen and its effort to surmount challenges that undermine regional security and stability.

Highlighting their faithful and loyal work, Shaikh Mohammad lauded the contribution of the Sudanese community to the development of the UAE.

For his part, the Sudanese President expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE, stressing his country’s keenness on cementing fraternal relations with the UAE for the good of both countries and to serve the interests of both nations.

He expressed his appreciation to the central role played by the UAE in supporting Arab causes and maintaining the stability, security and identity of the region.

Both sides stressed their countries’ constant endeavour to boost and develop cooperation in all fields.

They also stressed the importance of concerted Arab efforts and coordination with the international community to restore peace and security in a number of Arab countries and rebuild their national institutions, alleviate the suffering of their peoples and combating violence and extremist activities being carried out by terrorist organisations.

The meeting touched on the latest regional and international developments and perspectives over a number of issues of mutual concern.

The meeting was attended Dr Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council (FNC); Shaikh Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Lt-General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Shaikh Tahnoun Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; and Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Also present were Saqr Ghobash, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Dr Anwar Mohammad Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; as well as other shaikhs, ministers and senior officials.

Earlier, the Sudanese President was received by Shaikh Mohammad during a welcoming ceremony.

