Mohammad Bin Zayed receives call from Australian premier

Mohammad Bin Zayed and Malcolm Turnbull discuss latest regional and international developments

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Thursday a telephone call from Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

During the phone call, they discussed cooperation between the UAE and Australia and ways to strengthen them in the best interest of both sides.

The Australian prime minister and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince also discussed the latest regional and international developments, and efforts of international community to find durable solutions as well as existing coordination on counter-terrorism, and joint efforts to ensure peace, security and stability in the region.

They also discussed a number of issues of mutual concern.

