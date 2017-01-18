Mohammad Bin Zayed offers condolences to families of martyrs

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed offers condolences to the family of martyr Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al Tunaiji at the mourning majlis in Al Rams district of Ras Al Khaimah.

Ras Al Khaimah: Cowardly attacks will not deter the UAE from fulfilling its duties towards others, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said yesterday after offering his condolences to the families of martyrs Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al Tunaiji and Ahmad Rashid Al Mazroui.

The two martyrs, along with other compatriots, were on a humanitarian mission when they were killed in the terrorist attack on the headquarters of the Kandahar Governor in Afghanistan.

While visiting the mourning majlises of martyrs Al Tunaiji in Al Rams district in Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Mazroui in Al Helo district, Sharjah, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi extended his condolences to the families and relatives of the two martyrs.

He also prayed to Allah to rest their souls in peace and bestow solace on their families.

Speaking with the families and relatives of the martyrs, Shaikh Mohammad emphasised that the UAE is proud of its brave citizens, their contributions and the charitable role that they dedicated their life to as they strive to consolidate the noble principles of humanitarian and charitable that the UAE strongly believes in.

“The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will continue to extend a helping hand to needy people, and values of giving and sacrifice will remain the way in which Emiratis raise the UAE flag high in the fields of duty and humanitarian work,” Shaikh Mohammad said.

Shaikh Mohammad pointed out that the glorious achievements of the martyrs who died in Afghanistan will always be a source of honour and a beacon in the UAE’s history.

“Our beloved citizens who were martyred were conveying messages of love and giving to the friendly people of Afghanistan. They were providing aid, helping the poor, the widows and orphans. Their only goal was a smile on the faces of the needy. This is the way of the UAE leadership and people,” Shaikh Mohammad said.

He stressed that terrorists and murderers resent seeing good things being done to others, and they are void of humanity and the religious teachings that urge use to love good deeds and provide relief for the needy.”