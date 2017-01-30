Mobile
Mohammad Bin Zayed meets Italian FM

Crown Prince receives Angelino Alfano at Al Bahr Palace on Monday

  • His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan receives italian Minister of Foreign Angelino Alfano at Al BaImage Credit: WAM
  • Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan speaks with HE Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director General of Abu Dhabi CentImage Credit: WAM
  • Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed stands for a photograph with members of the Board of Directors of WorldSkills, durinImage Credit: WAM
 

 

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Angelino Alfano, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, at Al Bahr Palace on Monday.

The Italian minister is currently on a visit to the UAE to participate in the first round of the UAE-Italy strategic dialogue.

 

 

Shaikh Mohammad praised the strategic dialogue for its importance in serving the common interests of both nations and peoples.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to boost them in all domains and exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.

The talk also touched on a number of issues of mutual concern.

Dr Anwar Mohammad Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, a number of Shaikhs and senior officials, were present. 

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed also met  members of the Board of Directors of WorldSkills, during a visit in Al Bahar Palace in Abu Dhabi.

