Mohammad Bin Zayed hails UAE Food Bank initiative

ABU DHABI: The UAE is lucky to have had leaders like President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who are creating hope and optimism and are partners in stability, development and the future, said His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

“The blessed signs of generous giving have just appeared in this Year of Giving. The first of these signs was the initiative of my brother Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid to launch the UAE Food Bank,” he stated.

This initiative, Shaikh Mohammad said, represents further generous giving to reach out to the entire humanity.

“My brother Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid is one of the men of this Federation. His blessed journey is a source of pride for the nation. He worked with our late father Shaikh Zayed, and my brother Shaikh Khalifa,” he added.

“Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid worked actively and with high resolve and ambitions to enhance the stature of the UAE. The efforts he has been making over the years contributed to writing the success story of the UAE under the leadership of Shaikh Khalifa,” Shaikh Mohammad concluded.