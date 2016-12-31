Mohammad Bin Zayed extends New Year’s best wishes

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Saturday extended his best wishes to the wise leadership and the people of the UAE on the New Year.

In a series of tweets, Shaikh Mohammad said, “Our journey continues proudly in 2017 as has been the case since the birth of our nation under the late Shaikh Zayed and the founding fathers. We are confident that we will make more achievements under the leadership of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan as our ambitions have no limits in the service of our nation”.

“UAE is an epicentre for peace and tolerance and promoting peace is part of our DNA. In addition, the future bears nothing but ambition and success. Our work and results don’t bid farewell or welcome years as they come and go. We have plans that we keep implementing armed with steel will,” he added.

“The UAE is blessed with a people and a leadership who made sacrifices for its sake and loyalty to the UAE is a value that unites all of us. It is making its own way towards success, leadership and excellence thanks to its sons’ efforts, potentials, loyalty, dedication and unlimited giving”, Shaikh Mohammad tweeted.

“Our region has gone through various challenges but the UAE and its sisterly countries met these challenges head on and we will press ahead with the same strong determination to maintain and defend the regional security and stability.

“We hope that peace, security and stability will prevail in the region and the world at large based on values of benevolence, cooperation, coexistence and tolerance,” Shaikh Mohammad said.

“As we congratulate our wise leadership, people and expats on the New Year, we pray to Allah Almighty to bless our country with further stability, prosperity, and developments”, he concluded.