Mohammad Bin Rashid orders retirement of Major-General Mohammad Ahmad Dhaen Al Qamzi
His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday (16/12/2016) ordered the retirement of Major-General Mohammad Ahmad Dhaen Al Qamzi, Director-General of the State Security Department in Dubai, according to a Dubai Media Office tweet.
محمد بن راشد يأمر بإحالة الفريق محمد أحمد ضاعن القمزي مدير عام جهاز أمن الدولة بدبي إلى التقاعد— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) 16 December 2016