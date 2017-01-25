Mohammad Bin Rashid honours heroes of positivity and happiness

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mohammad Bin Rashid honours heroes of positivity and happiness

UAE Vice-President: Whoever is keen on making people happy deserves recognition and appreciation

Image Credit: WAM
Shaikh Mohammad with employees who won the Happiness and Positivity Heroes medals.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Whoever is keen on making people happy deserves recognition and appreciation, and the customers being happy with government bodies is a key factor in achieving happiness in society, said His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Shaikh Mohammad made the remarks as he honoured employees who won the Happiness and Positivity Heroes medals.

Shaikh Mohammad said the medal “expresses our appreciation for government department employees who work diligently and are keen on the happiness of customers”.

Present were Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Lieutenant-General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

Shaikh Mohammad said the heroes of positivity and happiness are role models for all government employees to work with dedication, which overcomes challenges and makes the difference, and said that their happiness reflects back on their workplace as well as customers.

The medal comes as an initiative that is part of the UAE programme for outstanding government services in order to achieve the objectives of the government and the National Happiness and Positivity Programme.

The winners who were honoured are Esmail Mohammad, first-line employee at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’s customer happiness centre in Dubai; Butti Suhail Al Katbi, an employee at the Shaikh Zayed Housing Programme’s customer service centre; Ebtisam Saleh, ambassador for Customer Happiness at the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority; Latifa Khamis Bin Dawood Al Abdouli, customer service adviser at the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Community Development’s Masafi Cultural Centre; and Ali Khalfan Al Naqbi from the customer happiness centre at the Emirates Identity Authority in Fujairah.

Also honoured with the medals were Eman Al Matroushi, Notary Public at the Ministry of Justice; Mohammad Barakat Hassan Al Abdouli, an employee at the customer happiness centre of the Ministry of Education; Saud Rashid Hassan Al Khazimi, an employee at the customer service centre in the Department of License and Traffic in Fujairah; Sultan Saeed Al Katbi, an employee at the customer service centre in Ajman’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs; Hajar Saif Al Humaidi, legal researcher in the work relations office in Abu Dhabi at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The winners expressed their gratitude and thanks to Shaikh Mohammad for honouring them, and stressed that this kind gesture will have a great impact on them and will motivate them to work harder. The winners said customer happiness is a national duty that bolsters customers’ confidence in the government body.

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Fujairah
follow this tag on MGNFujairah
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Fujairah
follow this tag on MGN
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

Honey festival to uplift profile of Hatta
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services