Mohammad Bin Rashid honours heroes of positivity and happiness

Shaikh Mohammad with employees who won the Happiness and Positivity Heroes medals.

Dubai: Whoever is keen on making people happy deserves recognition and appreciation, and the customers being happy with government bodies is a key factor in achieving happiness in society, said His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Shaikh Mohammad made the remarks as he honoured employees who won the Happiness and Positivity Heroes medals.

Shaikh Mohammad said the medal “expresses our appreciation for government department employees who work diligently and are keen on the happiness of customers”.

Present were Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Lieutenant-General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

Shaikh Mohammad said the heroes of positivity and happiness are role models for all government employees to work with dedication, which overcomes challenges and makes the difference, and said that their happiness reflects back on their workplace as well as customers.

The medal comes as an initiative that is part of the UAE programme for outstanding government services in order to achieve the objectives of the government and the National Happiness and Positivity Programme.

The winners who were honoured are Esmail Mohammad, first-line employee at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’s customer happiness centre in Dubai; Butti Suhail Al Katbi, an employee at the Shaikh Zayed Housing Programme’s customer service centre; Ebtisam Saleh, ambassador for Customer Happiness at the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority; Latifa Khamis Bin Dawood Al Abdouli, customer service adviser at the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Community Development’s Masafi Cultural Centre; and Ali Khalfan Al Naqbi from the customer happiness centre at the Emirates Identity Authority in Fujairah.

Also honoured with the medals were Eman Al Matroushi, Notary Public at the Ministry of Justice; Mohammad Barakat Hassan Al Abdouli, an employee at the customer happiness centre of the Ministry of Education; Saud Rashid Hassan Al Khazimi, an employee at the customer service centre in the Department of License and Traffic in Fujairah; Sultan Saeed Al Katbi, an employee at the customer service centre in Ajman’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs; Hajar Saif Al Humaidi, legal researcher in the work relations office in Abu Dhabi at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The winners expressed their gratitude and thanks to Shaikh Mohammad for honouring them, and stressed that this kind gesture will have a great impact on them and will motivate them to work harder. The winners said customer happiness is a national duty that bolsters customers’ confidence in the government body.