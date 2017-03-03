Mohammad appoints State Security chief in Dubai

Major General Talal Hamid Belhoul, Director-General of the State Security Department in Dubai

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a decree on Friday appointing Major General Talal Hamid Belhoul as Director-General of the State Security Department in Dubai.

General Belhoul is also member of the council to implement the Dubai 10X initiative. The council has been given the task to form 10X teams in various departments that will propose creative ideas to test and implement in Dubai.

The Dubai 10X Council seeks to place Dubai ahead of other cities in the next 10 years.

Earlier, Belhoul served as deputy director of the State Security Department in Dubai.

In a tweet about the appoiment, Shaikh Mohammad wrote: "We issued a decree appointing Major General Talal Director General of the State Security Service in Dubai, a young dedicated leader, we saw his dedication and loyalty to his country and we expect a lot from him."

أصدرنا مرسوما بتعيين اللواء طلال بالهول مديرا عاما لجهاز أمن الدولة بدبي،قيادة شابة متفانية،رأينا منه إخلاصاوالتزاما لوطنه ونتوقع منه الكثير pic.twitter.com/6dSJBa1qHi— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 3, 2017

He also held various key positions including Chairman of Board of Professional Communication Corporation (Nedaa), Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors General Authority for the Security of Ports, Borders and Free Zones, Member of the Supreme Council for National Security of Dubai, Member of Dubai Supreme Police Council and Member of a number of legislative committees.

Major General Belhoul was born in Dubai on April 4, 1968 and is father of five children.

He has a bachelor’s degree in Law and a diploma in Police Sciences from the Dubai Police Academy. He started his career in 1987 when he joined the first batch of Dubai Police Academy and graduated in 1991.

He then joined the State Security Department team and played several roles and discharged various tasks.

Later, on March 1, 2004, he was appointed as Deputy Director of the State Security Department in Dubai.

His professional career was marked by many achievements and he gained a lot of skills and experience that helped shaped his career.

Throughout his professional career, Belhoul made various achievements and gained a lot of skills and experience that helpedshape a skillful and experienced young leader.

