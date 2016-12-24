Ministry to recruit Emiratis as occupational health and safety officers

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced putting in place all arrangements necessary to implement the decisions on the Emiratisation of the profession of occupational health and safety officers in construction and industry sectors and of the data entry for huge companies as of 2017.

The ministry stressed that it has shortlisted a number of CVs for Emiratis capable of filling the abovementioned positions and that it will provide the targeted facilities with those lists so that they can select those who fit their companies.

The move aims to support the targeted facilities with qualified nationals.

The announcement was made during a forum organised by the ministry in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Nasser Al Hamili, Undersecretary of the ministry for Emiratisation Affairs, and Farida Abdullah Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary for Recruitment of National Human Resources, as well as other top officials.

The forum reviewed the decisions of Emiratisation of the two professions and stressed the importance of implementing them.

Al Ali said that the implementation of both decisions comes as part of the ministry’s strategy aiming to support Emiratisation in the private sector through providing job opportunities for national human resources in line with the national agenda and UAE vision 2021.

The two decisions, which were issued earlier by Saqr Ghobash, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, emphasise the principle of strategic partnership between the public and private sectors and enable the latter to assume its social and national responsibility especially in the field of Emiratisation, she added.

The decision pertaining to the Emiratisation of data entry positions obliges all facilities with 1,000 workers and above to register in the ministry’s e-system Tas’heel in order to get its services. The facility is required to log in to the ministry’s system and enter the required data for any desired services. All that, as per the decision, shall be conducted by only two Emirati employees in each of the targeted facilities, Al Ali pointed out.

The other decision on Emiratisation of the profession of occupational health and safety officer in construction and industry stipulates suspending the issuance of licence to all facilities with 500 workers and above unless they hire an Emirati at least in the position of occupational health and safety officer, she said.