Ministry of Interior meets on research award
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Interior on Thursday launched the third edition of the Minister of Interior Award for Scientific Research.
The move is in line with the directives of Lieutenant General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior. The award was launched during a meeting of the award’s board of trustees during which the criteria for the award were approved.
The meeting was chaired by Major General Nasser Lakhreibani Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior and Chairman of the board.