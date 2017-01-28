Ministry of Interior busts 30 drug dealers

Abu Dhabi

Around 30 suspects accused of 17 drug trafficking cases have been busted by the Ministry of Interior in the last three months of 2016.

The Ministry also seized 3.8 million narcotic tablets (most of which were Captagon) and 21.5kg of hallucinogens, manufactured formulations and hashish that were in possession of the accused.

Among those cases were an attempt to smuggle three million narcotic tablets that were hidden insides secret compartments of plastic swings designed for kids and another case when an African man was promoting marijuana while travelling on a bicycle.

Commenting on the Ministry’s achievements, Colonel Saeed Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Director General, Anti-Narcotics Federal Directorate General at the Ministry of Interior, stressed that the successive drug seizures reflect the ministry’s ability to achieve goals of security system at the federal level.

It also reflects the ministry’s efforts in maintaining the nation’s resources and protecting its youth from being dragged into the mess of addiction, which is a scourge that puts the lives of people at risk and threatens the cohesion of society, he said.

Al Suwaidi noted that specialised teams from the Anti-Narcotics department have worked tirelessly to find a link between the ministry’s evidence which revealed the complicity of some accused in smuggling crimes, trafficking or transfer of drugs.

He underlined that the teams tracked down the suspects who were constantly on their guard and managed to catch them red handed in a number of emirates in coordination with police.

The Anti-Narcotics department was also monitoring various narcotic shipments based on secret information to identify those involved in trafficking or receiving drugs and legal action was taken to trap the accused, Al Suwaidi pointed out.