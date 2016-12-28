Ministry of Human Resources to apply new smart rating system
Abu Dhabi: A new optional Smart Rating System for facilities will be applied by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation as of 2017.
The move comes after the ministry’s Executive Affairs Council, under the chairmanship of Saif Ahmad Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary for the ministry, reviewed the outcomes of the pilot phase of the system’s implementation, which has been applied by some facilities in Ajman.
The electronically operated Smart Rating System allows various facilities to rate themselves pursuant to the requirements of the Labour Relations Regulatory Act and its decisions through filing an online form that features various themes related to the Act.