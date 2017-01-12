Ministry of Foreign Affairs opens condolence register
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the UAE missions abroad opened on Thursday a condolence register for the Emirati martyrs who were killed in a bomb blast that targeted the guesthouse of Kandahar’s governor.
The condolence register will be open in the UAE and Emirati diplomatic missions abroad from Thursday to Monday.
Ambassadors and heads of foreign diplomatic missions to the UAE were received at the Ministry’s head office by Mohammad Mir Abdullah Al Raisi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAAIC), Yacoub Yousuf Al Hosni, Assistant of Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, for International Organisations Affairs, and Shehab Ahmad Al Fahim, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
A number of top officials, ambassadors, diplomats and heads of foreign corps visited the Ministry’s head office and signed in the register, and prayed for their eternal peace.