Meet the first female Emirati air traffic controller

Abu Dhabi Airports recognised its first Emirati female air traffic controller, who will be working in Al Ain

Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Airports
Mariam Al Remaithi for her achievement in being licensed and certified as the first Emirati Female ATCO at Abu Dhabi Airports, to join the team in Al Ain International Airport
 

Dubai: The emirate of Abu Dhabi has welcomed its first female Air Traffic Control (ATC) Officer; an example of how far Emirati women have excelled in various fields of expertise.

On Monday, GAL Air Navigation Services and Abu Dhabi Airports honored Mariam Al Remaithi for her achievement in obtaining her license and being certified as the first Emirati Female ATCO at Abu Dhabi Airports.

This initiative comes as a part of the companies’ support for the role of women and their desire to succeed in all fields, and in line with the UAE's efforts to enhance the role of Emirati women in all fields of work.

Al Remaithi is scheduled to join the team in Al Ain International Airport.

 
Abdul Majid Al Khouri, acting chief executive officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, praised Mariam Al Rumaithi's success, and said: “We are proud that today we have women capabilities that compete with that of leading nations around the world. The UAE woman has succeeded in confirming her critical role in the development of the nation’s economy and various industries, by taking part and excelling in all sectors with no exceptions.”

The Air Traffic Control Tower room at Dubai International Airport.

“At a time when we are gearing up for the next phase in the expansion of our operations, local talent development in all areas within the airport sector is one of Abu Dhabi Airports’ key goals to ensure sustainable growth and success of our industry for decades to come,” said Al Khouri.

Khalid Al Breiki, chief executive officer of GAL Air Navigation Services, said: "Mariam proved to everyone that there are no challenges that may stand or hinder Emirati women who seek excellence and success and who aspire to give more and more to our country.”

What is an ATC?

Air traffic control is one of the most valued professions in the aviation industry and is highly sensitive, which requires a high degree of concentration, as well as many other requirements that must be met.

Air traffic controllers typically do the following:

  1. Issue landing and takeoff instructions to pilots.
  2. Monitor and direct the movement of aircraft on the ground and in the air, using radar, computers, or visual references.
  3. Control all ground traffic at airports, including baggage vehicles and airport workers.

