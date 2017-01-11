Leaders mourn Emiratis who lost lives in Afghanistan

Kandahar guesthouse is seen after a bomb blast hit it on Tuesday. The United Arab Emirates says five of its di

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday led the nation in mourning the five Emiratis who were killed in a terrorist attack in Kandahar, Afghanistan, on Tuesday evening.

The Emiratis, who were on a humanitarian mission in the country, have been identified as Mohammad Ali Zainal Al Bastaki, Abdullah Mohammad Eisa Obaid Al Kaabi, Ahmad Rashid Salim Ali Al Mazroui, Ahmad Abdul Rahman Ahmad Al Tunaiji, and Abdul Hamid Sultan Abdullah Ebrahim Al Hammadi. They died after two explosions rocked the heavily guarded headquarters of the Governor of Kandahar on Tuesday evening.

Shaikh Khalifa directed all ministries and government departments and institutions across the country to fly the flag at half-mast for three days in honour of the martyrs.

The UAE flag flies at half-mast at the Abu Dhabi Corniche in tribute to the five diplomats martyred in Afghanistan. (Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News)

In a message, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, expressed the UAE leadership and people’s pride in the noble humanitarian role played by Emiratis around the world. He said terrorism does not know the meaning or noble values of humanity, and does not differentiate between the young and old. Terrorism’s brutal acts targeted individuals who have dedicated their life to charity and never hesitated in sacrificing their lives to convey a message of peace to the world, he added.

“Today we mourn with pride the martyrs of Emirati humanitarian work in Afghanistan. They are martyrs who died as they strived to serve the weak, children and the needy,” said Shaikh Mohammad.

“There is no humanitarian, ethical or religious reasoning for the bombing that killed those who love to help people. May God rest our martyrs’ souls in peace.”

He reaffirmed his condemnation of this dastardly terrorist attack that killed Emiratis who were conveying the UAE’s charitable message and sacrificed their lives for helping the weak and needy.

Shaikh Mohammad stressed that the UAE will not waver and that it will continue with its approach of standing by the needy. He said the UAE will continue to convey its humanitarian message regardless of the challenges that will not thwart it from carrying out its humanitarian duties.

He added that Emiratis are heroes who continue to fully carry out their noble role as part of the UAE’s steadfast commitment towards the weak and the needy in different parts of the world.

“The people of the UAE are proud of Emiratis working in the humanitarian field and hold their head high because of the sacrifice of the martyrs who died for the sake of humanity, a humanity that the terrorists do not comprehend,” said Shaikh Mohammad.

In his messages on twitter, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said: “Abhorrent acts of terror conducted by forces of evil & darkness won’t deter us from walking the path of giving & charity.

“Their criminal actions won’t terrorise us nor force us to abandon our humanitarian principles, including extending a helping hand to nations.”

“We lost our heroes as they carried out their humanitarian mission. They are a source of pride for our nation. May God bless their souls,” he said in another tweet.

Shaikh Sultan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President’s Representative, expressed deep sorrow and grief on the death of the Emirati humanitarian workers. Shaikh Sultan expressed the pride of the UAE leadership and people with this group of Emiratis who were martyred while performing a humanitarian duty as part of the UAE’s aid programme for the people of Afghanistan. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the martyrs’ souls in paradise and to grant patience to their families to bear the loss.

He wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Shaikh Sultan also condemned the cowardly terrorist attack that contradicts religious and moral values, and targeting of innocent humanitarian workers who were performing a noble deed in helping out the friendly people of Afghanistan who deserve all means of support.