Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain take part in Bil Arabi Initiative

Bil Arabi initiative sees impressive participation from all around the world

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs is cooperating with the governments of Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait, for the fourth edition of the Bil Arabi initiative, organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation (MBRF).
Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is cooperating with the governments of Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait for the fourth edition of the Bil Arabi, ‘In Arabic’, initiative, organised by the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation (MBRF).

The UAE Embassy in Kuwait sought to attract multiple organisations and organised visits to a number of key government and private institutions to introduce them to the initiative. The embassy established contact with Kuwait’s Ministry of Information and several influential media outlets to cover Bil Arabi, in addition to producing a promotional video highlighting the initiative’s activities and identifying the entities that offered support.

Jamal Bin Huwaireb, managing director of MBRF, noted that year after year, the Bil Arabi initiative is evolving and attracting a growing number of participants from all segments of society and from around the world. This reaffirms the importance of the Arabic language to all those who speak it, he continued, as they take part in an initiative that seeks to promote Arabic content on all social networking platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, among others.

Bin Huwaireb added that the Foundation is looking to expand the reach of the Bil Arabi initiative to include countries all around the world. The foundation is seeking to collaborate with more government and private institutions in the UAE and abroad to spread awareness around the importance of preserving and promoting the Arabic language, he explained, especially considering the Arabic language’s versatility and adaptability.

In Kuwait, and as part of the activities related to the initiative, the foundation sponsored the publishing of a children’s book titled Abdullah’s House, in a bid to encourage children to read. The imitative also encouraged participants to take a pledge where they vow to use the Arabic language and sign a contract to do so at one of the initiative’s booths. The initiative also included photo sessions with the participants, and pictures were posted on Bil Arabi’s social media platforms.

In Bahrain, the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities has pledged to post in Arabic on December 18 using the Bil Arabi slogan. The authority will collaborate with the Arab Regional Centre for World Heritage in Manama to organise activities and events including lectures, workshops, and concerts inspired by Arabic poetry and literature.

Finally, in Qatar, the UAE Embassy will collaborate with government and private institutions as well as volunteer organisations, to distribute prizes to participants. The embassy will also invite prominent Qatar-based media outlets to cover the events and encourage influential academics and media personnel to take part.

Bil Arabi was launched earlier by the MBRF to inspire Arabs, young and old, to show their support in preserving the language by using it as their primary form of communication over social media.

 

 

