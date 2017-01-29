Khalifa issues new law on Abu Dhabi government’s financial system

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, yesterday issued a law on the financial system of Abu Dhabi government.

The law aims to lay out an integrated regulatory framework governing the public financial resources to ensure the work of the government within an institutional framework that is characterised by a high degree of transparency and accountability in the management of public financial resources.

According to the law, the Department of Finances shall be liable for the development and implementation of an efficient, effective, economic and integrated financial system based on the provisions of this law through mapping out governmental financial policies and submitting them to the Executive Council for approval.

The department shall be also responsible for treasury management, the draft and implementation of general budget, the regulation of bank accounts of government agencies, institutions and companies, organisation and management of public debt and government guarantees, preparation and issuance of financial control system after getting the approval of the Executive Council, and issuance of pricing manual for government services after obtaining the approval of the Executive Council among others.

The newly-issued law annuls all tax and fee exemptions including the fee exemptions of customs duties granted to public bodies, institutions, companies and subsidies of any other body by virtue of any legislation or decision that became effective prior to this law, except for companies, institutions and individuals operating in free zones.