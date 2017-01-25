Mobile
Indian Republic Day celebrations from 8am in UAE

Diplomatic missions invite community members and friends of India to the celebrations

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi, Dubai: Flag-hoisting ceremonies and cultural shows will mark the official celebrations of the 68th Indian Republic Day in the UAE on Thursday. The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi will hold the flag-hoisting ceremony at 8am on the embassy premises.

Charge d’ Affaires Pavan Kumar Rai will hoist the Indian flag and read out the President’s message to the nation. Schoolchildren will sing patriotic songs.

In Dubai, the celebrations will begin with the Consul-General of India, Anurag Bhushan, hoisting the flag at the Indian Consulate at 8am. He will be hoisting the tricolour once again at The Indian High School at 9am. School students will present cultural programmes at the event.

A musical tribute titled ‘Aaj Ki Shaam Desh Ke Naam’ put together by eminent personalities including legendary film actor and presenter Annu Kapoor of TV show Antakshari fame will be held at The Indian High School in the evening. Performance of a grand orchestra called the Symphony Band of Bollywood directed by Rashmi Shankar will also be presented at the event to be held from 7pm.

A troupe of 40 Indian musicians and performers are flying in from Mumbai for the show. Conceptualised by renowned Bollywood percussionist and purveyor of the ‘Idol’ music show format in India Jeetu Shankar, the show will include renowned Ghazal maestro Talat Aziz, acclaimed violinist Deepak Pandit, dance duo Piyush Chauhan and Preeti Sharma, fusion performers Piyush and Rishabh Shankar and Young Voice of UAE Ishika Bakshi.

The diplomatic missions invited members of the Indian community and friends of India to attend all these events to celebrate the 68th Republic Day of India.

