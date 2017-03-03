Mobile
Hope Makers website receives 20,000 requests in two days

It aims to inspire hope in the Arab region by highlighting heart-warming stories of kindness

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Within two days of its launch, The Hope Makers Initiative has elicited an overwhelming response from the UAE and abroad with more than 20,000 requests submitted through its website.

The official website of the initiative has also recorded more than a million visits from around the Arab world and Gulf region and the hashtag #Hope_Makers received a resounding response and took centre stage on social media platforms in the UAE and a number of Arab countries.

Moreover, a large number of contenders in hope making submitted their stories on the initiative’s website and launched several campaigns on their social media platforms calling for and supporting the initiative all over the Arab world, and shared photos and short clips of them about their activities on the website to further support their applications.

A large number of social media figures also responded to the initiative launched by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, expressing their admiration of Shaikh Mohammad’s keenness on spreading positivity and opening the doors of hope widely before millions of Arab youth.

The largest of its kind initiative, ‘Hope Makers’ falls under the umbrella of the Year of Giving and is a pan-Arab initiative that aims to recognise and honour outstanding individuals, institutions who harness their potential in the service of the community and make a positive difference in societies.

The Dh1-million ‘Arab Hope Makers’ initiative is part of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. It aims to inspire hope in the Arab region by highlighting heart-warming stories of kindness in communities. The goal is to explore more than 20,000 inspirational stories, and highlight noble humanitarian programmes, projects and initiatives.

It also aims to introduce and recognise humanitarian programmes and provide necessary financial support for their leaders so that they continue their march.

