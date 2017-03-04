Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Saturday announced incentives for companies and business owners who recruit Emiratis registered in the ministry’s database, including a discount on fees for work permits.

The business owners will also be given priority in getting the ministry’s services according to an integrated system based on the facility’s membership in the Emiratisation (Tawteen) Partners’ Club programme, a key pillar of the Emiratisation programme for the private sector.

The announcement was made at a meeting held recently in Abu Dhabi during which the ministry reviewed the national programme for private sector employment of Emiratis and services to be given to business owners.

The meeting was attended by Fareeda Abdullah Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary for Recruitment of National Human Resources, and some 165 top directors, representatives and human resources officers of companies and private institutions.

During the meeting, Nasser Al Hameli, Undersecretary for Emiratisation Affairs at the ministry, called on business owners to respond to the Emiratisation policy that aims to provide nationals with stable and attractive jobs in the private sector.

Al Hameli also gave a presentation about the Emiratisation Partners’ Club and privileges being provided to its members. Those interested to register can visit the ministry’s portal — www.mohre.gov.ae.

He said the membership is given to private businesses that operate in top business fields according to three criteria — the number of Emirati employees compared to the overall staff strength, economic activities of the business, and how big the facility is across the seven emirates.

The membership in the club is divided into three categories: Platinum, Gold and Silver.

Facilities are classified according to a points system. Points are given based on the recruitment process, innovative recruitment, training and senior management commitment and the working environment at the facility.

The club offers its members a lot of privileges according to its category. Companies eligible under the first category, for example, can get a discount on work permits, Al Hameli explained.

The responsibilities and roles of the club members include participating in programmes and events that aim to enhance the Emiratisation programme, adopting polices that motivate Emiratis to join the private sector, and helping create a conducive working environment.

Al Hameli further said the ministry has introduced a new service called the ‘Red Carpet’ which provides special benefits to member facilities, including fast-track services from the ministry.

In November, the government said the ministry, in partnership with the private sector, will provide 1,000 opportunities for Emiratis seeking jobs in the financial sector within 75 days. This will pave the way for increasing the Emiratisation rate in the private sector by 5 per cent by 2021.

The ministry also introduced the ‘Account Manager’ service which is offered to Tawteen partner firms which will get access to detailed clarification on the Tawteen Club membership conditions, the mechanism for scoring points, the Red Carpet service, orientation workshops on Tawteen, following up any complaints filed by the firm, and expediting the firm’s requests submitted to the ministry.