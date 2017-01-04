Hind appointed chairperson of Food Bank

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has appointed Shaikha Hind Bint Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum as the chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank.

“Shaikha Hind’s chairpersonship of the food bank is a guarantee to achieve our high expectations of this new humanitarian organisation. She is closer to people and has strong passion for charity, thus making her the most suitable to lead this new project,” Shaikh Mohammad said.

Shaikh Mohammad launched the food bank on the occasion of the 11th anniversary of his accession as the Ruler of Dubai, as a non-profit charitable organisation dedicated to distributing food to those in need while eliminating food waste.

He also appointed Hussain Nasser Lootah, director-general of Dubai Municipality, as the vice-chairman of the food bank.

Shaikh Mohammad instructed Dubai Municipality to harness all its potential and expertise to ensure the success of the bank’s mission and achieve its message as well as to provide all the necessary support for all its operations. He urged the civic body to apply the highest international performance standards and abide by health safety rules concerning food preservation and storage.

Shaikh Mohammad underlined that food meals offered to the needy must live up to the UAE-as the bank is named after it.

“Shaikha Hind is a symbol of Emirati women’s benevolence. The food bank is the debut of the Year of Giving. Our expectations for the bank under the Shaikha Hind are big,” the Vice-President said.

Meanwhile, Lootah expressed his delight over Shaikh Mohammad’s trust in assigning him in this post. “The launch of the UAE Food Bank is the best start of the Year of Giving as it symbolises giving in the most beautiful human value-sharing of blessings.”

Launched under the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, MBRGI, and as part of the Year of Giving, the UAE Food Bank will reach people on a local and regional level, and will promote the pillars of the Year of Giving, specifically social responsibility and volunteerism. It aims to cement these values in UAE communities, as well as achieve international standards of sustainability.

The UAE Food Bank will collaborate with local authorities as well as local and international charities to introduce a comprehensive ecosystem improving the efficiency of food storage, packaging and distribution. It will collaborate with food producers such as hotels, restaurants, supermarkets and farms to store and package excess fresh food effectively. It will then work with volunteers and partners to distribute the well-packaged food within and outside of the UAE. In addition to its philanthropic vision, the initiative also aims to position Dubai as the first city in the region to achieve zero food waste.