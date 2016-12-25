Higher National Committee for Year of Giving set up

UAE red crescent aid in Yemen

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued instructions to set up the Higher National Committee of the Year of Giving.

The committee includes five ministers and secretaries-general of the emirates’ executive councils. It may include other members nominated by local governments.

Shaikh Mohammad also directed the immediate implementation of the directives of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan by developing a comprehensive framework for the Year of Giving, taking into consideration bringing about a qualitative and sustainable shift in public-private sector partnership.

The committee is tasked with making a shift in voluntary work to be a supporter of the government by making the most of voluntary works of all citizens and expats who involve in providing voluntary services to the UAE community.

Shaikh Mohammad instructed the National Committee to develop an action plan in partnership with all segments of the community and implement genuine initiatives.

The committee is also tasked with developing the UAE’s foreign aid sector according to best international practices and consolidating sustainable behaviours in younger Emirati generations with regard to serving the nation as part of the lifestyle in the UAE.

Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future and Chairman of the National Committee, said the committee will embark immediately on setting the main goals of the Year of Giving based on the general outlines stipulated within Shaikh Khalifa’s directives.

“The key goals will be determined in line with the framework laid by Shaikh Mohammad,” Al Gergawi added.

He highlighted the need to implement the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed underlined the need for every individual to contribute with an idea or an initiative that helps consolidate the community’s solidarity and expands the scope of charity.

“These instructions serve as a road map for the committee’s members during the Year of Giving,” Al Gergawi added.

The Cabinet’s teamwork has begun setting out the general outlines and themes for the Year of Giving. The team will also design a slogan for the Year of Giving to be used by all local and government bodies and media institutions in 2017.

A meeting will be held with media to brief them on the details and quality of initiatives for the Year of Giving as well as the role that can be played by the private sector in partnership with the government to serve the UAE community.

The members of the committee include:

1. Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, as chairman

2.Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy,

3.Reem Ebrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation,

4. Najla Al Awar, Minister of Community Development,

5.Dr Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the National Media Council (NMC)

6.Ohoud Bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness.

7. Shamma Suhail Faris Al Mazroui, Minister of State for Youth

8.Dr Ahmad Mubarak Al Mazroui, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council

9. Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al Shaibani, secretary-general of the Dubai Executive Council

10. Sultan Ali Obaid Bin Butti Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Executive Council

11. Saeed Saif Al Matroushi, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Ajman

12. Dr. Mohammad Abdul Latif Khalifa, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Ras Al Khaimah.

13. Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Umm Al Quwain

14. Mohammad Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Amiri Diwan,

15. Saeed Al Etr, Director-General of the Public Diplomacy Office The Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, as rapporteur.