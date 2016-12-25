Higher National Committee for Year of Giving set up

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Higher National Committee for Year of Giving set up

Mohammad Bin Rashid directs the establishment of Higher National Committee for the Year of Giving

Image Credit: WAM
UAE red crescent aid in Yemen
Gulf News
 

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued instructions to set up the Higher National Committee of the Year of Giving.

The committee includes five ministers and secretaries-general of the emirates’ executive councils. It may include other members nominated by local governments.

Shaikh Mohammad also directed the immediate implementation of the directives of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan by developing a comprehensive framework for the Year of Giving, taking into consideration bringing about a qualitative and sustainable shift in public-private sector partnership.

The committee is tasked with making a shift in voluntary work to be a supporter of the government by making the most of voluntary works of all citizens and expats who involve in providing voluntary services to the UAE community.

Shaikh Mohammad instructed the National Committee to develop an action plan in partnership with all segments of the community and implement genuine initiatives.

The committee is also tasked with developing the UAE’s foreign aid sector according to best international practices and consolidating sustainable behaviours in younger Emirati generations with regard to serving the nation as part of the lifestyle in the UAE.

Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future and Chairman of the National Committee, said the committee will embark immediately on setting the main goals of the Year of Giving based on the general outlines stipulated within Shaikh Khalifa’s directives.

“The key goals will be determined in line with the framework laid by Shaikh Mohammad,” Al Gergawi added.

He highlighted the need to implement the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed underlined the need for every individual to contribute with an idea or an initiative that helps consolidate the community’s solidarity and expands the scope of charity.

“These instructions serve as a road map for the committee’s members during the Year of Giving,” Al Gergawi added.

The Cabinet’s teamwork has begun setting out the general outlines and themes for the Year of Giving. The team will also design a slogan for the Year of Giving to be used by all local and government bodies and media institutions in 2017.

A meeting will be held with media to brief them on the details and quality of initiatives for the Year of Giving as well as the role that can be played by the private sector in partnership with the government to serve the UAE community.

 

The members of the committee include:

1. Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, as chairman

2.Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy,

3.Reem Ebrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation,

4. Najla Al Awar, Minister of Community Development,

5.Dr Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the National Media Council (NMC)

6.Ohoud Bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness.

7. Shamma Suhail Faris Al Mazroui, Minister of State for Youth

8.Dr Ahmad Mubarak Al Mazroui, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council

9. Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al Shaibani, secretary-general of the Dubai Executive Council

10. Sultan Ali Obaid Bin Butti Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Executive Council

11. Saeed Saif Al Matroushi, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Ajman

12. Dr. Mohammad Abdul Latif Khalifa, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Ras Al Khaimah.

13. Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Umm Al Quwain

14. Mohammad Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Amiri Diwan,

15. Saeed Al Etr, Director-General of the Public Diplomacy Office The Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, as rapporteur.

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Ras Al Khaimah
follow this tag on MGNRas Al Khaimah

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGN
Ras Al Khaimah
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

Sultan pardons 180 inmates
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees