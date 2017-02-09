Haya donates $39.5m to Jordan

Dubai: Princess Haya Bint Al Hussain, wife of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday donated 28 million Jordanian dinars for food aid in memory of King Hussain Bin Talal and Queen Alia Al Hussain.

“The donation comes at a time where food insecurity in Jordan has tripled following the Syrian Refugee Crisis,” stated Princess Haya, Chairperson of Tkiyet Um Ali, a non-governmental organisation that was originally the idea of Queen Alia more than 40 years ago. “We conducted recent field studies that indicate that today around 30,000 Jordanian families are food insecure, reinforcing the urgent need to reach an additional 10,000 households.”

As Tkiyet Um Ali aims to cover these 30,000 families across Jordan, Princess Haya has assigned a task force headed by her brother, Prince Ali Bin Al Hussain, and Hussain Al Majali and Zaid Al Hamdan, to oversee any logistical help required.

“This year marks 18 years since the passing of King Hussain Bin Talal and 40 years since the passing of Queen Alia Al Hussein who, above all, were people who cared about humanity,” stated Princess Haya. “There is no more fitting way to celebrate their lives and continue their legacies by doing something they would have done themselves.”

Tkiyet Um Ali is named after Queen Alia and is inspired by an Islamic concept of providing food for the poor while demonstrating social responsibility towards those less privileged. Queen Alia was fondly named in Jordan as the ‘mother of the poor’.