Hamdan receives Uber CEO, Snapchat official
Dubai: Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, on Monday received separately Travis Kalanick, Founder and CEO of Uber, and Imran Khan, Chief Strategy Officer of Snapchat.
Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, was present.
During his meeting with Kalanick, Shaikh Hamdan stressed that all necessary facilities must be provided to the company, which will allow it to expand its operations in the UAE and the region.
Kalanick expressed his gratitude for the facilities provided by the Dubai government, and emphasised Uber’s determination to expand its services to include food delivery services that can be accessed on smartphones and the internet.
During his meeting with Khan, Shaikh Hamdan welcomed Snapchat’s plans to expand in the UAE and region through its headquarters in Dubai. He stressed that the UAE in general, and Dubai in particular, always has its doors open for investors in all sectors, and is keen on helping investors and companies overcome any obstacles that they may face.
Both meetings were hold on the sidelines of the World Government Summit.
Meanwhile, in a session titled ‘The future of urban mobility,’ Kalanick pointed out that the practice, especially of driverless cars of the future, will solve not only congestion problems but also contribute to better air quality and eventually fewer accidents.
“Our data clearly shows that mass transit systems and ride sharing are complementary. Both are important to achieve our ultimate vision, which is to make efficient transport accessible and affordable for everyone.”