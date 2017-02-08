Hamdan offers condolences
Dubai: Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, on Wednesday offered condolences on the death of Hamad Eisa Hassan Al Adab.
Accompanied by Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Shaikh Hamdan visited the mourning majlis being held in Al Rashidiya area where he expressed his deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and to grant his family patience and solace.